Hibbett, Inc. to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Hibbett in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on HIBB

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Hibbett by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hibbett by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hibbett by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hibbett by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.