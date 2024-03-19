Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK) to Issue Dividend of $0.47 on May 3rd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,888 ($24.04) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,614.50 ($20.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,222 ($28.29). The company has a market cap of £4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,856.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,932.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,915.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,960 ($24.95) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,018.75 ($25.70).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

