Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HKMPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HKMPY stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

