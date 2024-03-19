Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,488,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,936 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hologic were worth $105,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.