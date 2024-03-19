HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Joanne R. Harrell Buys 1,685 Shares of Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) Director Joanne R. Harrell acquired 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $25,055.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,667.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HMST opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 707.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

