Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HKLD opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.09) on Tuesday. Hongkong Land has a one year low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 7.41 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £163.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.36.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

