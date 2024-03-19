Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Hongkong Land Price Performance
LON:HKLD opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.09) on Tuesday. Hongkong Land has a one year low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 7.41 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £163.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.36.
About Hongkong Land
