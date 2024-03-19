Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Down 10.0% in February

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 332,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of HOOK opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,666,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,794 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

