Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HBNC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HBNC opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $518.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

