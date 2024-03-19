Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.13.

NASDAQ HST opened at $20.65 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $615,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,313,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,576,000 after purchasing an additional 310,079 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

