Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Raised to $25.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

