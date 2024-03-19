Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Down 9.9% in February

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 84,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

