Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.14.

NYSE HWM opened at $66.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

