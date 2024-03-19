HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,626 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. HP makes up 1.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in HP by 3.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in HP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in HP by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in HP by 4.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,879 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,723 shares of company stock worth $2,599,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

