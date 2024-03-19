HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,830,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 13,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,117. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business's revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

