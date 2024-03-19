H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Insider Buys £19,988.95 in Stock

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Walker purchased 5,035 shares of H&T Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.95 ($25,447.42).

H&T Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON HAT opened at GBX 397 ($5.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.64 million, a PE ratio of 827.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. H&T Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 305 ($3.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 502.07 ($6.39). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 374.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 416.91.

H&T Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,541.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

About H&T Group

(Get Free Report)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

