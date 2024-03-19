Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Update

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,329,800 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the February 14th total of 1,460,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.1 days.

Huatai Securities Price Performance

Shares of HUATF opened at 1.12 on Tuesday. Huatai Securities has a 52 week low of 1.12 and a 52 week high of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.25.

About Huatai Securities

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd., a security company, provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

