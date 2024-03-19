Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

