Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.77%.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
