Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $347.19 on Tuesday. Humana has a 52-week low of $334.54 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.36 and a 200 day moving average of $448.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Humana by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

