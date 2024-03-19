HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.