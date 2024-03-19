Hyperfine (HYPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Hyperfine to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyperfine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYPR opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Hyperfine has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HYPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hyperfine during the first quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hyperfine

(Get Free Report)

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.