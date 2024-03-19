I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

