i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) & Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Head to Head Contrast

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Paymentus and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paymentus 3.63% 7.42% 6.34% i3 Verticals 0.14% 9.28% 3.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paymentus and i3 Verticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paymentus $614.49 million 4.50 $22.32 million $0.18 124.28 i3 Verticals $370.24 million 1.99 -$810,000.00 ($0.07) -316.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paymentus has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paymentus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.6% of Paymentus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Paymentus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of i3 Verticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paymentus and i3 Verticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paymentus 0 8 1 0 2.11 i3 Verticals 0 2 4 1 2.86

Paymentus currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.01%. i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%. Given i3 Verticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Paymentus.

Risk & Volatility

Paymentus has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Paymentus on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. Its platform's payment processing includes credit cards, debit cards, eChecks, and digital wallets. It serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, real estate management, education, consumer finance, healthcare, and small business industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities. It also provides software platforms, such as electronic healthcare records and revenue cycle management solutions; insurance adjudication, patient engagement platforms, billing, scheduling, and integrated payments solutions; and workflow software and associated professional services to medical insurance payers. In addition, the company engages in software licenses and subscriptions, transaction-based fees, ongoing software maintenance and support, and other software-related solutions; and payment processing and gateway fees, as well as other related fixed transaction or service fees. Further, it sells equipment, and offers non-software related professional services. The company offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners comprising independent software vendors, independent sales organizations, and value-added resellers. i3 Verticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

