IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 92,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

IBEX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IBEX opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.63. IBEX has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $132.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. IBEX had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

In other IBEX news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 7,331 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $117,735.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 60.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in IBEX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 30.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in IBEX by 126.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBEX

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.