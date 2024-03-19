ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICF International to earn $7.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $151.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ICF International has a 12 month low of $104.19 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.75 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,483. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 180,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,236,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

