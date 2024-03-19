Ichor’s (ICHR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 207.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ichor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ichor by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

