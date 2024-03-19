IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20 on April 15th

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

IF Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IF Bancorp stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.50. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 1,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in IF Bancorp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 48,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

