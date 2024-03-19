IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 59 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,980,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $282.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $213.93 and a 12-month high of $285.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.33 and its 200-day moving average is $255.31.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.