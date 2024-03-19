IFP Advisors Inc Buys 27,038 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1,203.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

