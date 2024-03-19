IFP Advisors Inc Buys 6,054 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 166.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,570,000 after buying an additional 100,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $136.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

