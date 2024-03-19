IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 62,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 205,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,765,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

