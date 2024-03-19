IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 333.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR stock opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

