IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2,209.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after acquiring an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $255.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,607. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

