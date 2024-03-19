IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2,209.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $255.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.79 and a 200-day moving average of $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,607. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

