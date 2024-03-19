IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.35 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after buying an additional 1,216,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,564,000 after buying an additional 957,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 904,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after buying an additional 729,636 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNK opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.59. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

