IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

