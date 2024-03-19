IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

