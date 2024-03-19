IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $5,779,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,928,660.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $321.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

