IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 166.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $136.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.23. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

