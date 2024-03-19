IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 782.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 328,255 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $4,188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 924,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBUS opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

