IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,392 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

