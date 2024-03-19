IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.26% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,446,000 after buying an additional 6,791,529 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

