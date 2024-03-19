IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 3.36% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 435,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 49,338 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF alerts:

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OVB opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $21.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12.

About Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.