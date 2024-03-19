IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PM opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average is $92.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

