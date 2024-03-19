IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,503 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after acquiring an additional 465,570 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,718,000 after acquiring an additional 261,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.30.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.