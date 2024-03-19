IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,575 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

