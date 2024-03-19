IFP Advisors Inc Sells 37,239 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 711,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

