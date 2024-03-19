IFP Advisors Inc Sells 638 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.26. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.