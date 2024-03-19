IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,613 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

