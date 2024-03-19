IFP Advisors Inc Sells 77,514 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,514 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

