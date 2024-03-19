IFP Advisors Inc Sells 77,514 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,514 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS CALF opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

